BreakingNews
Country star Justin Moore headlining military appreciation show at the Rose
X

Best of Dayton: Hottest categories this week with 3 days left to nominate

Local News
37 minutes ago

With less than three days left to nominate in Best of Dayton to determine the finalists, several categories have seen a boost in nominations this week.

The nomination period will go through the end of the day Friday, and then we’ll choose our finalists based on the number of nominations to begin voting on Monday, July 24.

Do you have any nominees you’d like to make sure are finalists in these or other categories? Keep nominating! You can nominate once per day per category.

Also, head to this page for all the information you need about this year’s contest.

Categories with the most nominations this week:

» Best Pizza

» Best Hamburger

» Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

» Best Autobody/Repair Shop

» Best Family Restaurant

» Best Fine Dining

» Best Bakery

» Best Breakfast

» Best Place for an Oil Change

» Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

» Best Roofing Company

» Best Place to Buy Meats

» Best Bar/Lounge

» Best Donut Shop

» Best Desserts

In Other News
1
4th of July 2023: Where to find fireworks, parades, festivals in the...
2
Paul Laurence Dunbar: What to know about Dayton’s world-famous poet
3
Waffle House may be coming to Centerville
4
Kroger plans to expand Kettering store near Town & Country, records...
5
Best of Dayton: Categories with the most nominees after Week 1
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top