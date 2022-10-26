dayton logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: How to get the winners of this year’s contest

Local News
4 hours ago

It’s nearing time to announce our Best of Dayton winners for 2022, with the release coming Friday!

We’ll be releasing the winners first in two of our popular newsletters, so sign up now to make sure the announcement lands in your inbox on Friday morning.

» Dayton Daily News Midday Break

» Dayton.com First to Know

We had record participation in this year’s contest, which included 179 categories covering all aspects of life in the region.

Last year’s winners

Looking back at 2021, here’s a look at last year’s winners (we also produced a complete special section celebrating the winners):

All-time winners

In Other News
1
Kettering seeks Christmas tree donors from Dayton area for holiday...
2
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
3
Belmont Billiards: The history of a Dayton pool hall since 1925
4
Dayton’s JJR Solutions will lead team modernizing VA crisis line
5
Greater Dayton RTA to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top