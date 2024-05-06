BreakingNews
Bess Saylor Imber, Dayton dance legend, dies at 83

Best of Dayton: Nominate here beginning May 13

Welcome to Best of Dayton, which will begin with nominations starting on Monday, May 13.

We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 182 subcategories that cover 9 categories.

Then what?

Our timeline

• Nominations: May 13-24

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Aug. 9

• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11

