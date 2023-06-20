Best of Dayton: What we learned on Day 1, including 57 pizza spots nominated

Best of Dayton got underway on Monday with the nomination period for this year’s contest.

You can nominate once per day per category through Friday, June 30.

Here are some highlights from the first day of the contest:

Pizza is king

The Best Pizza contest saw the most nominations on Monday, and we have 57 different places nominated already. Head to the contest tool to be sure you’re nominating for your favorites.

Other top categories

Rounding out our Top 10 in most popular categories by number of nominations are:

⋅ Best Breakfast

⋅ Best Ice Cream

⋅ Best Donut Shop

⋅ Best Hamburger

⋅ Best Mexican Food

⋅ Best Square-Cut Pizza

⋅ Best Fine Dining

⋅ Best Bakery

⋅ Best Steakhouse

What about the new categories?

Of the new categories this year, Best Pet Grooming Services was the most popular on Monday. Do you have a favorite? Let us know.