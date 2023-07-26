X

Best of Dayton: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

Local News
51 minutes ago

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.

Best Bakery has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:

Ashley’s Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave, Dayton | 937-293-1719 | Website | Facebook

Baker Benji’s

700 Troy St, Dayton | 937-228-4151 | Facebook

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Boosalis Baking and Cafe

175 E Alex Bell Rd #280, Centerville | 937-424-0636 | Website | Facebook

Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook

Credit: Lisa Powell

elé Cake Co.

Multiple area locations | 937-384-2253 | Website

Credit: Lisa Powell

Simply Decadent

108 W Franklin St., Bellbrook | 937-310-1305 | Website

