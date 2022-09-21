dayton logo
Best of Dayton: Who has the best coffee shop? Here are the finalists

Best of Dayton voting has been heated in the first two weeks, and Best Coffee Shop has already seen a large amount of voting.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Coffee Shop:

Boston Stoker Coffee Co.

Multiple Area Locations | 937-890-6401 | Website | Facebook

Cafe 19

19 W National Rd, Englewood | 937-540-9654 | Website | Facebook

Cafe 19, located at 19 W. National Road in Englewood.

Ghostlight Coffee

Multiple Area Locations | 937-985-2633 | Website | Facebook

Ghostlight Coffee, with locations on Wayne Avenue and S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, has launched their "Autumn at Ghostlight" menu with the Lumberjack latte and backed goods.

Press Coffee Bar

Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook

Press coffee bar on Wayne Avenue in the Oregon District is opening a second location at 732 Watervliet Ave. in the Belmont neighborhood.

Reza’s

1474 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek | 937-912-5023 | Website | Facebook

Reza's, a coffee shop located at 1474 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, has launched their autumn menu which incudes the pumpkin latte and campfire mocha.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple Area Locations | 937-773-1981 | Website | Facebook

Winan's Chocolates & Coffees.

