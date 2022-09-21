Best of Dayton: Who has the best coffee shop? Here are the finalists

Best of Dayton voting has been heated in the first two weeks, and Best Coffee Shop has already seen a large amount of voting.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Best of Dayton
Here are the finalists in Best Coffee Shop:
Boston Stoker Coffee Co.
Multiple Area Locations | 937-890-6401 | Website | Facebook
Cafe 19
19 W National Rd, Englewood | 937-540-9654 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Ghostlight Coffee
Multiple Area Locations | 937-985-2633 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Press Coffee Bar
Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook
Reza’s
1474 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek | 937-912-5023 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Multiple Area Locations | 937-773-1981 | Website | Facebook