Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists in our most popular category

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts.

Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Donuts:

Bear Creek Donuts

80 S Main St. Miamisburg | 937-247-5095 | Website | Facebook

Benji’s Bakery

700 Troy St, Dayton | 937-228-4151 | Facebook

Bill’s Donut Shop

268 N. Main St. in Centerville | 937-433-0002 | Website | Facebook

The Donut Haus Bakery

305 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-0380 | Facebook

Jim’s Donut Shop

122 E. National Rd., Vandalia | 937-898-4222 | Website | Facebook

Stan the Donut Man

1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook