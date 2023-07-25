Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists in our most popular category

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts.
Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Donuts:
Bear Creek Donuts
80 S Main St. Miamisburg | 937-247-5095 | Website | Facebook
Benji’s Bakery
700 Troy St, Dayton | 937-228-4151 | Facebook
Bill’s Donut Shop
268 N. Main St. in Centerville | 937-433-0002 | Website | Facebook
The Donut Haus Bakery
305 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-0380 | Facebook
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Jim’s Donut Shop
122 E. National Rd., Vandalia | 937-898-4222 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Bill Reinke
Credit: Bill Reinke
Stan the Donut Man
1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook