Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists

In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.
Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Ice Cream:
Graeter’s Ice Cream
Multiple area locations | Website | Facebook
Credit: Submitted Photo
JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard
322 Union Blvd., Englewood | 937-836-9219 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Bryon Black
Jubie’s Creamery
471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, 937-874-5391 | 2749 W. Alex Bell Rd., Moraine, 937-716-1629 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Submitted Photo
Ritter’s Frozen Custard
2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, 937-252-3355 | 2531 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, 937-320-0772 | Website
What’s The Scoop
230 Market Street, Brookville | 937-770-1194 | Facebook
Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs | 937-325-0629 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Staff
