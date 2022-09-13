dayton logo
X

Best of Dayton: Who has the best Italian food? Here are the finalists

Combined ShapeCaption
Here's a look at last year's winners in Best of Dayton for places to go

Local News
4 hours ago

In the first couple weeks of Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has developed.

Best Italian Food already has seen a large amount of voting.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Italian Food:

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano

824 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-222-0204 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Franco’s “World Famous” Spaghetti from Franco’s Ristorante Italiano in Dayton’s Historic Oregon District. The classic Dayton dish was created by restaurant owner Franco Germano. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)

Franco’s “World Famous” Spaghetti from Franco’s Ristorante Italiano in Dayton’s Historic Oregon District. The classic Dayton dish was created by restaurant owner Franco Germano. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Franco’s “World Famous” Spaghetti from Franco’s Ristorante Italiano in Dayton’s Historic Oregon District. The classic Dayton dish was created by restaurant owner Franco Germano. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)

Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

3002 Woodman Dr, Kettering | 937-293-9133 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Many delicious plates at Jimmy's Italian Kitchen. Photo source: Jimmy's Italian Kitchen

Credit: HANDOUT

Many delicious plates at Jimmy's Italian Kitchen. Photo source: Jimmy's Italian Kitchen

Credit: HANDOUT

Combined ShapeCaption
Many delicious plates at Jimmy's Italian Kitchen. Photo source: Jimmy's Italian Kitchen

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Mamma DiSalvo’s

1375 E Stroop Rd, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Mamma DiSalvo's famous lasagna. Source: Facebook

Mamma DiSalvo's famous lasagna. Source: Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Mamma DiSalvo's famous lasagna. Source: Facebook

Spaghetti Warehouse

36 West 5th St. Dayton | 937-461-3913 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Spaghetti Warehouse in Dayton

Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse in Dayton

Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse

Combined ShapeCaption
Spaghetti Warehouse in Dayton

Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse

Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse

Tony’s Italian Kitchen

615 S Main St, Englewood | 937-836-1145 | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
The spaghetti aglio e olio at Tony’s Italian Kitchen, 615 S. Main Street, in Englewood. Photo: Amelia Robinson

The spaghetti aglio e olio at Tony’s Italian Kitchen, 615 S. Main Street, in Englewood. Photo: Amelia Robinson

Combined ShapeCaption
The spaghetti aglio e olio at Tony’s Italian Kitchen, 615 S. Main Street, in Englewood. Photo: Amelia Robinson

Troni’s Italian Restaurant

1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton | 937-643-9921 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Troni's Italian Restaurant.

Credit: Mark Fisher

Troni's Italian Restaurant.

Credit: Mark Fisher

Combined ShapeCaption
Troni's Italian Restaurant.

Credit: Mark Fisher

Credit: Mark Fisher

In Other News
1
Dick’s Warehouse expected to open this week across from Dayton Mall
2
9/11 tribute focuses on remembering victims’ efforts, honoring those...
3
Keyboardist, John ‘Papa’ Gros, is global music ambassador
4
Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year
5
COCOA Music promotes collaboration over competition
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top