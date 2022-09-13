Best of Dayton: Who has the best Italian food? Here are the finalists

In the first couple weeks of Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has developed.
Best Italian Food already has seen a large amount of voting.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Best of Dayton
Here are the finalists in Best Italian Food:
Franco’s Ristorante Italiano
824 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-222-0204 | Website | Facebook
Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
3002 Woodman Dr, Kettering | 937-293-9133 | Website | Facebook
Mamma DiSalvo’s
1375 E Stroop Rd, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | Website | Facebook
Spaghetti Warehouse
36 West 5th St. Dayton | 937-461-3913 | Website | Facebook
Tony’s Italian Kitchen
615 S Main St, Englewood | 937-836-1145 | Facebook
Troni’s Italian Restaurant
1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton | 937-643-9921 | Website | Facebook
