Best of Dayton: Who has the best Mexican food? Here are the finalists

Here's a look at last year's winners in Best of Dayton for places to go

Local News
2 hours ago

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.

Best Mexican Food has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Mexican Food:

Chiapas Mexican Grill

Multiple Area Locations | 937-949-3390 | Website | Facebook

El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill.

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill.

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill.

Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina

3800 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-293-3777 | Website | Facebook

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Multiple Area Locations | 937-280-4320 | Website | Facebook

Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E 3rd St, Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Website | Facebook

