Best of Dayton winners: The Reserve on Third provides an experience ‘unlike any place else within these blocks’

The Reserve on Third opened in January in the former space of the Therapy Cafe at 452 E. Third St.

“We felt like there was something missing in the Dayton nightlife especially downtown. When we go out to drink, we like to hear music, we like a certain ambiance and we like to socialize,” Parrott said. “When the opportunity presented itself we just thought, why not?”

The space is nostalgic for Parrott, who grew up in Dayton. She said she never had a bad time at the Therapy Cafe and the energy they created was incredible. Her and her fiancé wanted to maintain that same energy, but add an elevated touch with new aesthetics.

An elevated experience

“It is elevated without the pretentiousness,” Parrott said.

Guests have the opportunity to reserve a VIP section at no cost throughout the week or for a fee on Saturdays and Sundays. They also offer bottle service.

“It gives you that out of town experience because you get the lights, custom signs ... it’s theatrical. That’s the best way to put it,” Parrott said.

If you’re someone that comes to The Reserve on Third multiple times a month, Parrott recommends becoming a platinum member. For $100 annually, members get free entry on any operating night, VIP line access, exclusive events and access to a member’s only cocktail list.

“We’ll make you feel good whether you’re spending a $1 with us or $500,” Joiner said. “Everybody’s a VIP in here.”

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The Reserve on Third has happy hour every day they’re open

The Reserve on Third has happy hour from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday featuring specials on a variety of shots, cocktails and beers. They also offer a discount on select bottle services.

“We want you to come in here, have a great drink and not have to bust your wallet,” the owners said.

For example, a house Lemon Drop Martini is normally $7. During happy hour, it’s $5. Select beers are $3. Shots, and cocktails range from $5 to $11 depending on the type of alcohol.

Favorite cocktails at The Reserve on Third include:

Lemon Drop Martinis that come in multiple flavors such as lavender, watermelon, mixed berry or strawberry

The Wall Flower featuring Titos vodka or Belle of Dayton gin, lavender, fresh lemon juice and a splash of club soda

The Reserve (their twist on the French 75) featuring McQueen and The Violet Fog premium gin, Belaire champagne, fresh lemon juice and elder flower

The lounge also offers a wide range of tequila, bourbon, whiskey and vodka.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The food

If you’re wondering about the food, the lounge has flatbread pizza, chicken wings and gourmet fries.

The chicken wings are crispy and customers can choose from a variety of made-from-scratch dry rubs like Brown Sugar BBQ, Lemon Pepper or Abode Chili. On Wednesdays, they have 10 wings for $15.

Their full menu is available from 6 to 10 p.m., with a late night menu available after.

Finding their niche

Parrott described the vibe as inviting, fun and “a little bit sexy depending on the night you come.”

“We have maintained a steady pace every weekend since opening,” Parrott said. “It’s just navigating the weekday like what’s going to be our niche? What can we create that is going to be fun, is going to get people out and that we feel like we can provide and provide it in a great way.”

The lounge’s most popular night is Sunday Funday featuring a mix of Top 40 music with mostly R&B and Hip Hop. Karaoke Thursday is also a huge hit.

“It’s just something cool about getting on the mic. Nobody’s judging you. You’re just releasing and it’s so close to the weekend,” Parrott said.

They also have Live Music Wednesday, T.G.I Friday and Epic Saturday. Hookah is available on their patio.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Customer service is important

Parrott and Joiner have enjoyed meeting their patrons and look forward to continuing “to provide something for the city of Dayton in this corridor that is unlike any place else within these blocks.”

They said their customer service makes their business stand out.

“At the end of the day, sometimes you’ll find a bar that’s cheaper. You might find a bar that’s more expensive, but it’s all about the experience,” Parrott said. “People come back and they patronize and they become repeat and loyal patrons based on how you make them feel.”

They said it’s rewarding to see people respect and like what they created — especially with all the work, time and money they put into it.

“We take a lot of pride in what we created and we take a lot of pride in what we’re trying to maintain and we value our customers a lot,” Parrott said.

The Reserve on Third is open 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. The lounge is 21 and up with no cover charge Wednesday through Friday and 25 and up with a cover charge on Saturday and Sunday.

More details

For more information about The Reserve on Third, visit www.thereservethird.com or the lounge’s Facebook or Instagram (@reserve.on.3rd) pages.