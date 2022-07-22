Best spots to retire? Dayton ranks high on unusual list

Dollar Hand focused its metrics heavily on affordability, as well as quality of life for seniors.

A couple strolls through Cox Arboretum. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Dayton has long been recognized as one of the more affordable places to live, but Dollar Hand said the Gem City has seen a “surge in popularity” among retirees.

In addition to its low cost of living, Dayton provides many recreational options for seniors, and abundant green space and attractions, like museums, the company said.

Dayton has the largest network of paved trails in the nation, new experiences along the riverfront and it boasts all sorts of other outdoor experiences.

Dayton now has a free live music venue (the Levitt Pavilion Dayton), a free shuttle that helps people get around downtown (the Flyer) and a variety of performing arts venues.

More than one in 8 Dayton residents are 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the new study found that its median monthly homeowner cost is about $587, which is lower than many other U.S. communities.

Several years ago, Dayton was named as one of the 10 top most friendly places to retire for members of the LGBTQ community by SeniorAdvice.com.

The river banks and RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Other ranking organizations definitely do not have Dayton, Flint, Youngstown, Muncie and Gary anywhere near the top of their lists of best places to retire.

Out of 150 metro areas, U.S. News’ 2022 ranking had Dayton as the 62nd best place to retire; Flint was #111 and Youngstown was #59. Gary and Muncie didn’t make U.S. News’ list, which analyzed data reflecting the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality.

Dayton’s notable offerings include aviation history, lots of paved bikeways, historic districts and breweries, U.S. News said.

Every retiree has his or her own priorities, but common ones include proximity to amenities, dining, convenient and reliable transportation, family and medical services.

The Dayton metro area also recently ranked among the top 10 most affordable regions in the nation for households earning between $15,000 and $49,999 annually, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors.