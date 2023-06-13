Bigger Dayton DORA launches Wednesday; drinking district covers most of downtown

The new, much-larger DORA will be another amenity for downtown and should help downtown businesses, Gudorf said.

Inside DORA boundaries, people can buy alcohol in special to-go cups that can be carried outside and consumed on the street.

The new downtown DORA generally will be bordered by Wilkinson Street to the west, RiverScape MetroPark and the Great Miami River to the north, Keowee Street to the east and Sixth Street to the south.