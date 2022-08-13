Bikers from Coalition of Clubs partner with county, donate school supplies

Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs (COC) donated 200 backpacks and school supplies via motorcycle on Saturday, delivering them to the Haines Children’s Center.
“As children begin to race to educational success, we understand that having the foundational supplies for school are essential to winning this school year, but it’s not just about paper, pens or binders for the COC,” group representative Tom Gauden said in a statement with Montgomery County officials. “It’s about giving the gift of opportunity in school and life that many children may not receive otherwise.”
The Ohio State COC has worked with Montgomery County Children Services for more than five years to help students in need, according to the organizations.
According to the National Retail Federation, families plan to spend $864 per child on school items, an increase of $168 since prior to the pandemic. In addition, inflation is on the rise and serves as extra stress for Children Services families.
“This donation is critical to eliminating the stress and barriers that many of our youth face, allowing back-to-school time to be the exciting time it should be,” said Craig Rickett, associate director of Children Services.
COC also helps with holiday donations and egg hunts for Easter.
“These students are entering the classroom fully prepared not just with backpacks and school supplies, but with the confidence that comes from knowing there are hundreds of people concerned about their wellbeing and rooting for their success,” Rickett said.
