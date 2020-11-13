Bill’s Donuts closes until after Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville will be closed until after Thanksgiving.
The owners announced the closure Thursday night in a social media post after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We have decided to remain closed until after Thanksgiving so that everyone can be tested and remain safe at home,” the post stated.
The regional favorite doughnut shop at 268 N. Main St. (Ohio 48) also was closed for two weeks in July after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
