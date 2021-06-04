Black athlete who put Israeli basketball on the map part of Jewish Film Festival

Other inspirational stories include, “Aulcie,” an award-winning story of retired American-Israeli basketball star Aulcie Perry who played for Maccabi Tel Aviv for nine seasons (1976-1985), “Golda,” chronicling Israeli prime minister Golda Meir, and “Here We Are,” an award-winning drama about a son with special needs.

“As the festival continues, we have diverse genres and stories including a biography, the Holocaust, friendship and valued relationships including unity, empathy and partnership,” Hochstein added.

The 2021 Jewish Film Festival features "Golda," chronicling Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. CONTRIBUTED Credit: ISRAELI GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE: ELDAN DAVID Credit: ISRAELI GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE: ELDAN DAVID

“The films of this year’s festival reflect the general human condition that anyone can relate to, which makes these films relevant to all in the Miami Valley who enjoyed independent films,” echoed Michael Caruso, film festival chair. “The selection committee reviewed many films in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident the attendees will share our enthusiasm for the selected films.”

The opening festivities coinciding with “Picture of His Life” begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 per car. DJ Butch Brown and the Graeter’s Ice Cream truck will be on hand. The remainder of the lineup will continue online with a virtual schedule including three special Zoom programs with directors from four films at no additional charge.

In particular, Hochstein says director Dani Menkin (“Picture of His Life,” “Aulcie”) will auction an official Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball signed by him and Perry. The tax deductible donation will go to the non-profit On The Map Foundation and “will support telling more inspirational stories through film.”

As the festival approaches, organizers are excited to once again spotlight the diversity of the Jewish people by offering films promoting awareness, appreciation and pride of the culture.

“Our goal is to educate and entertain through evocative, narrative and documentary films that portray the Jewish experience from historic to current global perspectives,” Hochstein said. “It is our hope that our festival plays a role in fostering and promoting connections and a sense of community.”

Virtual films are available for $10 per film or you can purchase a season pass for $50, which includes all online films as well as the opening night admission at the Dixie Twin Drive-In.

For tickets or additional information, visit JewishDayton.org.

The 2021 Jewish Film Festival features "Kiss Me Kosher," a multicultural tale of forbidden love between an Israeli woman and a German woman. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2021 Jewish Film Festival schedule

June 8 – Opening Night at the Dixie Twin Drive-In – 7 p.m. “Picture of His Life” starting at 9 p.m.

Virtual films:

June 10 – 13: “Aulcie”

June 14 – Zoom with Dani Menkin, director of “Picture of His Life” and “Aulcie”

June 14 – 16 “Here We Are”

June 17 – 20 “My Dearest Enemy”

June 20 – Zoom with director Tziip Trope, facilitated by Marcy L. Paul, PhD

June 21 – 23 “My Name is Sara”

June 24 – 27 “Love It Was Not”

June 28 – 30 “Shared Legacies”

July 1 – 4 “The Crossing”

July 5 – 7 “Kiss Me Kosher”

July 8 – 11 “Golda”

July 11 – Zoom with director Udi Nir