Black Lives Matter protests in Dayton Saturday

Bishop Richard Cox of Parenthood Ministries and Chad White of The Word Church in Dayton also spoke.

White called on law enforcement in Dayton to do better.

“We are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” he said.

Cox said he wanted to come back and have a protest next week if the jury who is currently trying the case of Derek Chauvin, cq a former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd last May, did not come back with a guilty plea. Chauvin is accused of murdering Floyd.

Cox said he was tired of the number of police killings.

“We can’t go to church without being shot,” Cox said.

Shenise Turner-Sloss, a candidate for Dayton City Commission, was at the protest and called on those gathered to vote.