BMX legend’s first public appearance in 30 years happens in Dayton this weekend

RL Osborn, BMX Hall of Famer, is heading to Dayton for the first time, appearing for two events this weekend.
Osborn, 58, will attend a “Ride-Out” bike rally tonight, June 4, at 7 p.m. starting at Mike’s Indoor Bike Park, 1300 E. First St. and will proceed to downtown Dayton. Anyone with a BMX bike is welcome to join.
Tomorrow, Saturday, June 5, Osborn will attend the Buckeye Vintage BMX Bike Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the McLin Gym at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy, Dayton. This event is free and open to the public.
Osborn is one of the founding fathers of Freestyle BMX. He has appeared in numerous magazines as well as the classic TV show “That’s Incredible!” and the 1986 movie “Rad.” He retired from the sport in 1992.
His time in Dayton will mark his first public appearance in 30 years.
For more information, visit buckeyebikeshow.com.