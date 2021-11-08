Boonshoft to add new ‘Eco Eatery’ to museum

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in north Dayton plans to add a new café called the Eco Eatery to give visitors a convenient place to get a bite to eat.
Currently, Boonshoft does not sell any food except a few pre-packaged snack items at the gift shop, said Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History.
But the museum is going to build a new café, with a limited menu and hours, that sells hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, soup and fresh offerings like salads, yogurt parfaits and fruit, plus a few sweets, Tomme said.
The museum, at 2600 DeWeese Parkway, expects to spend $600,000 or more on the project, which will convert the current staff kitchen area and an adjoining gallery into the Eco Eatery, she said.
The Eco Eatery, which will have space for about 50 visitors, also will have educational content aimed at reducing landfill and food waste, and encouraging recycling, composting and making healthy food choices, Tomme said.
“This will give families/guests (and even staff) a friendly place to stop for a quick snack, charge their phone, sit and visit, have lunch or a coffee, greatly increasing the visitor experience,” she said.
The museum used to have vending machines, but those were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum usually has about 200,000 to 250,000 visitors each year.
