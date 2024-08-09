Boss Potatoes now serving from 6888 Kitchen Incubator at Dayton Arcade

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

She started cooking and selling dinners during the coronavirus pandemic after she was let go from her job and needed a way to provide for her eight kids. She said she was cooking a lot of different dishes, but it became overwhelming so she ended up choosing one: potatoes.

Boss Potatoes was established in 2021.

“Everybody loves potatoes,” Scott said. “You can eat it mashed, baked, smashed, hashbrowns, tater tots, french fries — you name it, you can do a lot with a potato.”

Scott offers baked potatoes with a wide variety of toppings and options. Her chicken potatoes alone have 17 different choices.

“Any sauce that you would put on a chicken wing, I can put it on the chicken and then put it on the potato,” Scott said. “They all come with their own toppings to compliment the sauce.”

Examples of potatoes on her rotating menu include:

Chicken Teriyaki Potato featuring chicken, red and green bell peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Potato featuring spinach or broccoli with black olives, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

“You can expect a full meal when you get a potato from me,” Scott said.

When asked where her passion for cooking comes from she said she wasn’t sure, but recalled her mom always being creative when making ramen noodles. She said the average person takes three minutes to make the noodles and her mom would take 16 minutes adding toppings like chicken, steak or shrimp.

Cooking inside the Dayton Arcade also brings back memories for Scott. She recalled eating lunch with her grandmother at the Arcade as a kid in the basement of McCrory’s.

In the future, Scott wants to own a food truck that is catered to kids where they can make their own choices and order their own items.

MORE DETAILS

Boss Potatoes plans to open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6888 Kitchen Incubator. She hopes to expand to five days a week and offer breakfast potatoes.

For more information and updates, visit Boss Potatoes’ Facebook (@bosspotatoes) or Instagram (@bosspotatoes937) pages. To order, visit bosspotatoes.square.site.