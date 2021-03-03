JUST IN: $265M Springboro mixed-use development proposed on Easton Farm

Cheryl Dillin said property owners Ted and Becky Hall have been trying to develop the property for a number of years. A few years ago, the Halls were referred to Dillin LLC by city officials, she said.

Cheryl Dillin said the 16-acre legacy estate will remain and the Halls will continue to live there. She said Becky Hall wanted keep the historical aspects intact.

“We have committed to them (the Halls) to make this a legacy project,” Larry Dillin said. “It is a special site.”

An artist's rendering of residential homes in the proposed Easton Farm mixed use development. CONTRIBUTED/DILLIN LLC and BORRER

The Easton Farm is an in-town neighborhood on the historic ‘Easton Farm’ site in Springboro. The concept takes inspiration from the townscapes of small, historic Ohio villages, while incorporating updated ideas for streetscapes, parks, open spaces and connective pathways as a platform for a variety of market rate residences and mixed-use commercial district facing Ohio 741.

An artist's rendition of the proposed mixed-use development envisioned for the historic Easton Farm in Springboro. CONTRIBUTED/DILLIN LLC and BORROR

Preliminary plans include tree-lined streets to connect the residential neighborhood to the mixed-use district and to it’s service offerings. Sidewalks, bike paths, greenways along with interspersed community amenities will encourage pedestrian interconnection and walkability both within The Easton Farm site and to the adjacent city parks and neighborhoods.

Explore Developer withdraws plan for historic Springboro farm

Borror, a construction, management and development company from Columbus, will be the co-developer of the project and the developer and owner of the proposed multi-family project on the site.

Doug Borror, CEO, started Borror in 1976 and started working with Lori Steiner, president, in 1989. Borror, founded in 2008, specializes in mid-rise, mixed-use buildings and has built and managed more over 15,000 places to live in central Ohio. Previously, Borror and Steiner worked together at Dominion Homes, developing 25,000 lots and building 40,000 homes as well as designed and completed 15 master-planned communities. Dominion Homes had a successful public offering in 1994 under the Borror/Steiner leadership.

“We plan to create a gem in Springboro,” Steiner said. “It will feel both suburban and urban with the walkability of an urban neighborhood and the relaxed feel of a suburban community.” Borror projects in the Short North, Downtown and Near Eastside Columbus market are fresh, individually designed projects with the amenities required for todays lifestyle.

Explore Development plans for historic Springboro farm yet to pass muster

“It’s not about ‘more’, its about ‘better,’” Borror said. “How we do things leads to how others perceive them, and that’s important to us. We care about experiences and we choose to create a rich, deep texture to add to the fabric of every day life. We have high expectations for each of our projects, and Springboro will be a ‘next level’ opportunity for living in the community.”

The Dillin/Borror partnership was created in 2020 specifically to match Dillin’s expertise in community and neighborhood master planning with Borror’s residential development and management expertise for the benefit of the Springboro community.