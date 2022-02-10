Hamburger icon
Browns fan jumps on Bengals bandwagon with snow sculpture of one cool cat

Browns fan Lee Quellhorst of Centerville jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard in honor of the Bengals' trip to the Super Bowl. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
1 hour ago

A Browns fan jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon this week and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard.

Lee Quellhorst of Centerville, whose husband, Craig, also said he is an avid Browns fan, created the cool cat after a major winter storm pushed through the region, leaving behind several inches of sleet and snow.

Quellhorst, who is a graphic designer and grandmother, created the snow sculpture in honor of the Bengals’ trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

