Busiest stretch for area graduations starts today: See the schedule

The events will be held everywhere from UD Arena (West Carrollton and Springboro), to high school stadiums (Piqua and Milton-Union), to the Victoria Theatre (Miami Valley School). Many of the ceremonies are also live-streamed due to attendance limitations.

Once this weekend is over, there will be a small handful of graduations the first week of June (including Miamisburg, Northridge and the DECA charter school), then finally the Dayton Public Schools on June 25-28. Dayton extended its school year after cancelling classes between Thanksgiving and Christmas.