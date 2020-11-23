X

By the numbers: How you told us your Thanksgiving will look amid a pandemic

Daybreak, in partnership with Miami Valley Meals, works on 4000 Thanksgiving meals which will be distributed on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020, at the University of Dayton and Trotwood Madison High School from 9am to 12pm.
Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jordan Laird

Health experts locally and nationally have advised Americans to limit Thanksgiving travel and gatherings in order to prevent an even higher spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at what area residents told us about their plans, according to an online survey conducted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News from Nov. 11 through Nov. 16.

What you are feeling

68 percent: People who said they are greatly concerned by recent COVID-19 case trends

57 percent: People who will spend Thanksgiving only with people who live with them

15 percent: People who plan to spend the holiday with more than 10 people

25 percent: People who said they’ve made no changes to their plans.

How you altered your plans

35 percent: People who canceled a party

26 percent: People who declined an invitation

24 percent: People who made no changes

19 percent: People who will use virtual video conference tools to see family remotely

17 percent: Older or high-risk members of family who will not attend gatherings

12 percent: People who plan to social distance or wear face coverings at a gathering.

