C-17 Globemaster III flight added to Dayton Air Show

The Dayton Air Show has added another flight demonstration to its lineup this year.
The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is reportedly one of the largest and newest aircrafts in the U.S. Air Force. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 585,000 pounds and can fly as fast as 590 miles per hour.
Its primary mission is to transport supplies, equipment and troops, according to the Dayton Air Show. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the home of the 445th Airlift Wing which flies the C-17.
“We are pleased to announce the massive C-17 demonstration addition to our 2021 show,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show board of trustees. “The C-17 is a hometown aircraft. To see it fly at the show will be awesome.”
The C-17′s last aerial performance in Dayton was in 2019.
The demo aircraft and crews will travel to Dayton from the 62nd Airlift Wing at McChord Air Force Base in Washington.
The Dayton Air Show is scheduled for July 10 and 11 at the Dayton International Airport. Its lineup includes the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, AeroShell Aerobatic Team, Shockwave Jet Truck, Lucas Oil Airshows and Jacquie B “Ladies, it’s Time to Fly” aerobatics. More attractions will be announced as the show approaches.
Tickets are available online at www.daytonairshow.com. Starting June 1, discount general admission tickets will also be available at area Kroger stores.