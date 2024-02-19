Calypso Grill and Smokehouse in Yellow Springs is for sale

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

At 43-years old, Rainey said he wants to spend more time with his wife and four children. He also owns Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs and confirmed he has no plans to sell that restaurant.

Calypso opened in March 2018, nearly 14 years after Rainey took over Sunrise Cafe. He recalled at that time being obsessed with opening another restaurant, especially after a trip to the Caribbean triggered the idea to focus island-inspired cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant is known for its smoked meats such as jerk chicken, mojo pork and pork belly, as well as empanadas, fried plantains, fish dishes and much more.

“My favorite part is keeping it all together, making it all happen and being a part of the community while you’re doing it,” Rainey said. “It’s a great community. They’re very supportive.”

Rainey is looking for someone who is knowledgeable of the restaurant industry and knows what they’re getting themselves into. Ideally, he hopes to find someone to carry on the Calypso theme and concept. Rainey is asking $200,000 for the restaurant.

Rainey admitted he has never sold a business before, but his main goal is to take care of his 15 employees.

“For us, it’s still business as usual,” Rainey said.

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.calypsogrill.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@calypsogrillyellowsprings).

To view the restaurant listing, visit www.bizbuysell.com. To inquire, email Calypsoforsale@gmail.com.

Without a doubt, inflation was the hardest part of running two restaurants. 2022 was an off year... didn’t keep up with the inflation. 2023 there were adjustments and now they’re running much better.

Price increases for them was utilities.... wages (be more competitive)

Sunrise been through recession and housing market - but nothing was like 2022...