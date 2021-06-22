Camp Cedar won’t open this week at Kings Island due to construction delays

The owners of Camp Cedar have notified Kings Island that the new campground will not be opening Thursday as expected.
Chad Showalter, Kings Island director of communications, said Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates, the joint owners of Camp Cedar, informed park officials today that the opening will be delayed due to continuing construction delays. Kings Island is the property manager for Camp Cedar and is not responsible for the construction or completion of Camp Cedar, Showalter said.
He said park management agrees with the owners that there are outstanding issues which need addressed before the campground can deliver a high-quality experience for guests.
“We are disappointed that the opening of Camp Cedar, a new luxury outdoor resort, is being further delayed,” said Erin Ruppenthal, Camp Cedar spokeswoman. “It has been a very challenging year, and a combination of unfavorable weather, labor and material shortages, necessitates further postponement of welcoming guests... We look forward to welcoming guests and delivering a first-class, family-friendly experience in the very near future.”
This was the second opening date for the new campground that was initially to open on June 14, but was delayed due to the same circumstances, according to park officials
The campground’s guest services team is in the process of contacting those with an affected reservation and providing them with a full refund. Anyone with questions about their affected reservation can contact Camp Cedar by e-mail at info@visitcampcedar.com, online, or by phone at 513-701-9635. The reservations office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.