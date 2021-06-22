Camp Cedar won’t open this week at Kings Island due to construction delays

Chad Showalter, Kings Island director of communications, said Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates, the joint owners of Camp Cedar, informed park officials today that the opening will be delayed due to continuing construction delays. Kings Island is the property manager for Camp Cedar and is not responsible for the construction or completion of Camp Cedar, Showalter said.

He said park management agrees with the owners that there are outstanding issues which need addressed before the campground can deliver a high-quality experience for guests.