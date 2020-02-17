Campaigning in Dayton: A history of presidential candidate visits

President’s Day is a good time to take a look back at the long history of candidates who made their way to the Gem City to ask for votes.
Dayton overflowed with spectators on Sept. 10, 1840. They had come to hear presidential candidate William Henry Harrison speak. By the time the rally started, it was estimated 100,000 had turned out in Dayton which had a population of only 6,000 at the time.
Visitors counted themselves lucky if they found a parking place for their horse-drawn vehicles within a couple miles of the city, according to a story in a 1930 edition of the Dayton Daily News.
Harrison won the 1840 election and became the country’s ninth president, but he died a month after inauguration.
Since then, the candidates have kept on coming. Here is a look at some of the many notable campaign trail visits:
Main Street was lined with people while President Harry Truman waved from his motorcade as he was driven to Memorial Hall for a speech on Oct. 11, 1948, just weeks before Election Day.
Sen. John F. Kennedy was greeted by 2,000 people at Cox Municipal Airport just after midnight on Oct. 17, 1960. He would speak at a downtown rally later that day.
Banners at the airport read, “Kennedy Is The Remedy” and “Girls, Girls for Jack. Wow!”
Days later, his opponent, Vice President Richard M. Nixon, spoke to 22,000 people in a drizzling rain from the steps of the Old Courthouse.
He was accompanied by “a chic looking Pat Nixon, dressed in gray and carrying a bouquet of yellow mums,” according to a Dayton Daily News story.
In 1984, Ronald Reagan launched his "whistle-stop" re-election train tour from Union Station. After a speech downtown, Reagan boarded the Ferdinand Magellan, a train car used by four previous presidents for campaigning.
“Houston, Houston, this is Dayton,” the voice of the president blared over a speaker for the crowd to hear, according to the Dayton Daily News. Before heading off for stops in Sidney, Lima, Ottawa and Perrysburg, Reagan made a long-distance phone call.
Reagan had made a call to Robert Crippen, the commander of the space shuttle Challenger as it circled the Earth.
President Bill Clinton spent three hours at a re-election rally held at Courthouse Square on Oct. 10, 1996.
He touted his administration’s accomplishments and spent a half-hour pressing the flesh before grabbing a cup of coffee and shopping for an anniversary present at Elder-Beerman.
The Dayton Daily News reported that he picked out a light blue, heart-shaped piece of crystal for his wife, Hillary.
Name a United States president, and most likely he campaigned here.
Jimmy Carter held a town hall style gathering at the Dayton Convention Center.
Vice President George H.W. Bush was in the Miami Valley eight times while running against Michael Dukakis, including a stop for dinner at the Pine Club.
His son, Texas Governor George W. Bush, campaigned at Corpus Christi Recreation Center in April 2000 and returned as president to campaign for re-election at Hara Arena in 2004.
Senator Barack Obama filled the gymnasium at Stivers School for the Arts and Fifth Third Field while campaigning in 2008. Four years later, Obama returned with then Vice President Joe Biden to drum up support at a rally at Triangle Park.