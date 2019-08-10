Can you conquer the ‘Dayton Bike Trail Hamburger Challenge’ on National Hamburger Day?

• Hop on the Great Miami River Trail bike trail anywhere near the Downtown Dayton area. There are many access points, including an easy on ramp at Riverscape MetroPark. You can see a complete map of the Great Miami River Trail, here, as well as get additional bike trail information.

• The ride to Miamisburg will be approximately 12.5 miles, depending on where you begin your journey toward delicious food. There is a convenient stop on the bike trail just about halfway in West Carrollton, where bikers can fill up on water, use the restroom and just get some shade.

• As you make the trek, depending at the speed you cruise at, it will take somewhere around an hour and 15 minutes, just remember the greasy, satisfying award that waits for you at the end.

• The Hamburger Wagon is just a short ride off the trail once you’ve reached Miamisburg. On most days of the week, the Wagon will be waiting for you at 12 E. Central Ave. in the downtown area.

The Hamburger Wagon is an excellent craving satisfier when you’re just wanting some delicious greasy food. Add an out-and-back 25-mile bike trip to the experience and your hunger is bound to be doubled.

If you complete the challenge, send us pics from your ride and your Hamburger Wagon feast to this reporter at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we would love to share your adventure with the rest of Dayton.com readers.