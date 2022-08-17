The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that an E. coli outbreak has sickened 29 people in Ohio and Michigan.
A food has not yet been identified as the source of the illness strain affecting 14 people in Ohio and 15 in Michigan and has led to nine hospitalizations but no deaths.
The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher, the CDC said.
Public health departments in both states reported large increases in the number of E. coli infections and are working to determine how many are linked to the outbreak and are interviewing those sickened about which foods they ate in the week before they became ill.
Escherichia coli are bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals. Most strains of E. coli are harmless but others can make people sick.
Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection vary, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some people have a fever, but is typically less than 101 degrees. Most people get better within five to seven days. Some infections are mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening. Most people start feeling sick three to four days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from one to 10 days after exposure, according to the CDC.
Call your health care provider right away if you have severe E. coli symptoms.
If you have E. coli symptoms, to help public health officials solve the source of the outbreak, write don what you ate in the week before you got sick, report your illness to your local or state health department and answer public health officials’ questions about your illness.
About the Author