CDC investigates E. coli outbreak that sickens 29 in Ohio, Michigan

Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection vary, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some people have a fever, but is typically less than 101 degrees. Most people get better within five to seven days. Some infections are mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening. Most people start feeling sick three to four days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from one to 10 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Call your health care provider right away if you have severe E. coli symptoms.

If you have E. coli symptoms, to help public health officials solve the source of the outbreak, write don what you ate in the week before you got sick, report your illness to your local or state health department and answer public health officials’ questions about your illness.