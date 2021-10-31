Centerville drive thru trick or treat event hosted today

The Optimist Club at St. Leonard in connection with the parent club, Centerville Noon Optimist, is sponsoring a drive-thru trick or treat event today from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
If you are concerned with your children going door to door in the dark or have concerns about their health, there will be plenty of candy at this drive thru event. The drive thru will be at The Franciscan Center at 8200 Provincial Way at St. Leonard at 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville.
And yes, costumes are invited.
The Optimist Club at St. Leonard is club within a club of The Noon Optimist Club of Centerville.
The Centerville Noon Optimist Club was started in1968. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include the forthcoming annual Christmas Tree Lot, the Tom Frazier Golf Outing to benefit the Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Avenue of Flags, just to name a few. The Noon Optimist Club meets every Tuesday at noon at Yankee Trace Clubhouse.
Call 937-221-6720 to become more involved in your community. The Optimist Club at St. Leonard meets on the third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. at the Franciscan Center at St. Leonard.