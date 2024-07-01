Centerville launching Uptown DORA Dash to highlight new outdoor drinking area

Participants can pick up a DORA Dash card from any of the six participating restaurants: Agave & Rye, the Brunch Pub, City BBQ, Manna Uptown, Meridien and Nelly’s.

To participate, food enthusiasts must visit each restaurant this month and receive a stamp from restaurant staff. No purchase is necessary to receive a stamp.

Once participants have collected stamps from all six locations, they can submit their completed card to any participating restaurant. The card must include the participant’s name, address, email and phone number to be eligible for the grand prize drawing. All completed cards must be turned in by July 31.

The drawing for the grand prizes will take place on Aug. 5, with six winners receiving gift card prize packs to use during future visits to the participating restaurants.

The outdoor drinking area concept first launched in Ohio in 2015 as an economic development tool and a way to garner exposure for communities and businesses. The list of communities that have enacted them so far includes, but is not limited to, Cincinnati, Dayton, Fairborn, Hamilton, Lebanon, Mason, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Middletown, Springboro and Springfield.

They allow restaurants or businesses with liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages in designated plastic cups. Beverages served may be taken off premise and consumed within designated areas that are indicated by signage.

Centerville launched its first DORA last year within the commercial and parkland area of the Cornerstone of Centerville mixed-use development at the intersection of Feedwire Road and Wilmington Pike.