Centerville releases lineup for new Uptown Music Series

Local News
By
3 hours ago
Performances start May 5 on patio at Main and Franklin

The city of Centerville and the Centerville Arts Commission have announced the launch of a new Uptown Music Series.

The series will feature a variety of acoustic and intimate performances by musicians from Centerville and the surrounding communities, including Alexis Gomez, Brockman Brothers and more. It is presented by Minuteman Press of Centerville.

ExploreWashington Twp. voters to decide on fire levy renewal, recreation levy increase

Live performances happen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fridays running from May 5 through Sept. 29 on the northeast patio at Main and Franklin streets near Graeter’s Ice Cream and City Barbeque.

The 2023 schedule includes:

May 5: Felt Frog Society

May 19: Innovation Trio

June 2: The Unity Sax Quartet

June 16: Noele Grace

June 30: The Unity Sax Quartet

July 7: The Shady Pine Band

July 21: Brockman Brothers

Aug. 4: Alexis Gomez

Aug. 18: Innovation Trio

Sept. 1: Noele Grace Music

Sept. 15: Brockman Brothers

Sept. 29: Felt Frog Society

The events are free to the public and are designed to expand the arts in the community, city officials said.

ExploreCenterville to get new location of growing chicken franchise

“We are excited to introduce this new series to the community,” Centerville Community Resources Coordinator Drew Simon said. “Music has the power to bring people together, and we believe that this series will do just that. We are grateful to our sponsors, including Minuteman Press of Centerville, City Barbeque and Bethany Village, for their support in making this event possible.”

