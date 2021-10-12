Centerville student buys Dayton, Cincy hospital patients toys with $3K Disney prize

CENTERVILLE — A Centerville student who won a school contest took the prize winnings and bought $3,000 in gifts for young Dayton and Cincinnati hospital patients.
Gretchen Beecroft used the winnings from being the top seller in a fall fundraiser and spent them on items she donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the school district.
The Weller Elementary fourth-grader’s gifts included Lego sets, Star Wars toys, Marvel toys, dolls, games, books, art sets, socks, hats and shirts.
Tricia Beecroft said her daughter split the money evenly between gifts for patients at the two hospitals.
“It was more shopping than we have ever done at once,” Tricia Beecroft said in a release from the district.
“Gretchen was so excited to share these gifts with children who are having a tough time and dealing with medical issues,” her mother said. “I’m really proud of her. These toys will put smiles on a few hundred faces!”