dayton logo
X

Centerville student buys Dayton, Cincy hospital patients toys with $3K Disney prize

Weller Elementary School fourth-grader Gretchen Beecroft bought $3,000 in gifts for young Dayton and Cincinnati hospital patients. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Weller Elementary School fourth-grader Gretchen Beecroft bought $3,000 in gifts for young Dayton and Cincinnati hospital patients. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
58 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE — A Centerville student who won a school contest took the prize winnings and bought $3,000 in gifts for young Dayton and Cincinnati hospital patients.

Gretchen Beecroft used the winnings from being the top seller in a fall fundraiser and spent them on items she donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the school district.

The Weller Elementary fourth-grader’s gifts included Lego sets, Star Wars toys, Marvel toys, dolls, games, books, art sets, socks, hats and shirts.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dayton Oregon District restaurant owner’s Uptown Centerville plan OK’d

Tricia Beecroft said her daughter split the money evenly between gifts for patients at the two hospitals.

“It was more shopping than we have ever done at once,” Tricia Beecroft said in a release from the district.

“Gretchen was so excited to share these gifts with children who are having a tough time and dealing with medical issues,” her mother said. “I’m really proud of her. These toys will put smiles on a few hundred faces!”

ExploreBUSINESS: New Centerville self-storage businesses face stricter rules as ban lift nears

In Other News
1
Clifton Crafthouse Co-op seeking members for community-owned taproom
2
Ohio records fewer than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 3...
3
Southwest Ohio lawmakers push bill to teach students how to prevent sex
4
Tesla in Troy: Hard rockers are rejuvenated and ready to roll
5
Recall: Canned roast beef with gravy may be contaminated with lead
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top