Centerville to dedicate new park Wednesday at Cornerstone development

“It has been city council’s vision all along to incorporate a beautiful piece of parkland to complement the overall Cornerstone project,” Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis said.

Visitors entering the park will be greeted by an 18-foot-tall public art piece called ‘Celebration’ that was designed by artist Stephen Canneto. It features an image of several figures crafted from brushed stainless steel and dichroic glass. The glass sphere changes colors depending on the time of day and viewing angle. That same glass is used on the shade structure in the entertainment plaza area.

The event Wednesday will feature remarks from Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton, Oberer Companies CEO George Oberer Jr. and Ajay Patel, president and CEO of Scarlet & Grey Hospitality. A musical performance by violinist Noele Grace also is planned. The ceremony will conclude with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a champagne toast.

The city received $1 million in Clean Ohio grant funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission to conserve the passive parkland.

“The addition of Cornerstone Park contributes to making this successful development a destination place and shows the city’s commitment to expand, as well as improve, our amenities for businesses, residents and visitors,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said in the release.

