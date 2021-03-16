Centerville works to resume Stubbs Park concert series before summer

CENTERVILLE – Plans are in the works to resume Centerville’s concerts at Stubbs Park Amphitheater as state restrictions on COVID-19 are easing.
The city is working to begin the season in early June, but details are still being worked out, Centerville Communications Director Kate Bostdorff said Tuesday.
“We’re waiting to see what the directives from the governor’s office and public health are” involving the coronavirus, she said.
Earlier this month Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new guidelines for outdoor entertainment venues, limiting them to 30% fixed, seated capacity.
The Stubbs amphitheater does not have fixed seating.
Amid COVID-19 last July, the city had planned to resume its concert series, but announced its cancellation just days prior.