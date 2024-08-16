Centerville’s first Chipotle to open next week

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in Centerville on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The restaurant is located at 1033 S. Main St. in the Centerville Place shopping center along Ohio 48 near the Kroger Marketplace. The 2,325-square-foot building was once home to WesBanco Bank.
The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant also has a 500-square-foot patio.
The Centerville location marks the 12th Chipotle restaurant in the Dayton region. In May 2023, a new Chipotle restaurant opened at 4215 Linden Ave. in Riverside.
Chipotle is hiring for its Centerville location. There are on average 30 jobs per location with a variety of benefits including a debt-free college degree program, access to mental healthcare and bonuses, the spokeswoman said.
The restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.chipotle.com.
