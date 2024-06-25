Chairapy, a textured hair salon, opens in Dayton’s Oregon District

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Chairapy is located at 605 E. Fifth St. in the former space of Puff Apothecary. Parson had previously worked at Puff Apothecary and was contacted by former owner Bethany Ramsey in March when she was ready to hand over the salon to someone else.

At that time, Parson had a space in the Sola Salon Studios at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and was looking for something bigger where she could have retail and see more people throughout the day.

“I felt like I was ready to take on a bigger space,” Parson said.

Parson specializes in starting and maintaining locs, protective styles and curly cuts. She also does color on locs or curly hair.

Her passion for hair started in her teens when her mom taught her and her siblings how to braid. Parson admitted thinking she was never going to get it, but once she did she never stopped. She went on to attend the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua where she graduated in 2012 with a cosmetology license. She also had her STNA license.

“At the time it seemed easier to transition into healthcare than it was into a salon,” Parson said. “Back then, I think we were still heavy on relaxers. I didn’t see a salon with a space for me in it.”

She didn’t think she would be doing styles that brought her joy, so she went on to pursue a career in nursing. Parson was working at Hospice in Troy during the pandemic and said it was hard and exhausting. With the help of a life coach, she re-discovered that she still had a strong passion for hair. Even though she wasn’t at a salon, she was still doing hair for family and friends.

“I recognize that part of feeling good is looking good for people,” Parson said. “People don’t realize that hair depression is real.”

Right now, Parson is the only stylist at Chairapy. She is looking to hire someone who specializes in silk presses and someone else who specializes in braiding. Eventually, she wants to take on a mentee or assistant.

Parson is accepting new clients. All appointments are one-on-one.

Salon Manager Morgan Scott said they have been intentional when decorating the salon. People with textured hair will feel represented.

“You’re celebrated here,” Scott said. “It’s not just tolerated.”

Parson thrives in creating a community-centric environment that’s filled with grace and empathy. She said she has done a lot of work with foster and adoptive parents and wants to make sure they are given a space to learn and ask questions.

The salon has a painting in the back that reads, “Thank God I’m natural.”

“What we’re doing is creating a space for people to come and explore different style options and be their most natural selves,” Parson said.

MORE DETAILS

Chairapy will have a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. July 5. A grand opening celebration will be from 2 to 5 p.m. July 6.

The first 100 people at the grand opening will receive a gift. All attendees will receive an entry into a raffle for a loose or loc’d hair gift set or a photoshoot from a local photographer. Parson said the grand opening is a great way for those interested in her services to see the space and the different hairstyles she offers.

For more information about Chairapy, visit chairapy937.com or the salon’s Instagram or Facebook pages.