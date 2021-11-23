Chilly with a side of rain for Thanksgiving

No hazardous weather is expected for Ohio in the Thanksgiving holiday week, but conditions go from dry and chilly to rainy on the holiday to much colder for Black Friday and beyond.
It will be dry and chilly today with sunny skies and highs near 41 degrees. It will be even warmer Wednesday, with highs reaching near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[4:35 AM] Dry and chilly conditions are expected through midweek with rain in the forecast on Thanksgiving Day. No hazardous weather is expected for traveling throughout the week, even with colder air filtering in on Friday with a few flurries possible. pic.twitter.com/iTXJAKsdOT— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 22, 2021
Widespread light rain showers are expected throughout Thanksgiving Day, but those should taper off in the early evening. Highs will reach into the upper 40s, lower 50s before a sharp cold front brings much cooler air Thursday night into Friday.
Black Friday shoppers will experience the start of temperatures well below seasonable norms.
The highs will be in the 30s and 40s and lows will be in the 20s through Sunday, the NWS said.
Black Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs only reaching the mid-30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 24 degrees.
Saturday, the day Ohio State plays Michigan, it will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees.
While no hazardous weather is expected for travelers, nearly 90% of the estimated 2.2 million Ohioans traveling between Wednesday and Sunday will drive to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations, AAA said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will have troopers out on extra patrols for the extended holiday, and the Ohio Department of Transportation said it will use more than 130 digital message boards to reinforce safe driving behaviors, such as driving sober, wearing seat belts, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding distractions.
About the Author