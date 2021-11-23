Chilly with a side of rain for Thanksgiving

The highs will be in the 30s and 40s and lows will be in the 20s through Sunday, the NWS said.

Black Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs only reaching the mid-30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 24 degrees.

Saturday, the day Ohio State plays Michigan, it will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees.

While no hazardous weather is expected for travelers, nearly 90% of the estimated 2.2 million Ohioans traveling between Wednesday and Sunday will drive to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations, AAA said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will have troopers out on extra patrols for the extended holiday, and the Ohio Department of Transportation said it will use more than 130 digital message boards to reinforce safe driving behaviors, such as driving sober, wearing seat belts, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding distractions.