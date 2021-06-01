Chris Janson to headline Military Appreciation Night at Fraze Pavilion

KETTERING - Military Appreciation Night is coming back to Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion for a fifth year on Aug. 5, to honor local Airmen and military personnel. The night will feature a concert headlined by country star Chris Janson, who headlined the last Military Appreciation Night in 2019.
“We’re so excited to bring back our Hometown Heroes events this summer and welcome our military service men and women back to Fraze,” said Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition. “The Dayton Region is known for its support of our local service men and women, and Military Appreciation Night is one more way for us to thank them for their commitment and sacrifice after such a difficult year.”
The annual event started in 2016 and has been welcoming thousands of local Airmen each summer. The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The City of Kettering is honored to join forces with our regional partners again this year and open our treasured venue to celebrate the men and women who serve our country,” said Kettering Mayor Don Patterson. “We are proud to host Military Appreciation Night at Fraze Pavilion recognizing our hometown heroes.”
The concert is being made possible by the support of many sponsors, including Premier Health, CareSource, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Cincinnati Bell, Life Connections, Kettering Health Montgomery County and the Dayton International Airport.
With help from these sponsors, up to 3,000 tickets will be donated to Airmen and their families as well as other Wright-Patt military personnel through the base. Tickets also will also be donated to personnel at the Springfield Air National Guard Base and local veterans.
“We are so grateful for the unwavering support our local community shows our Airmen time and again,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “After a challenging year with COVID19, both myself and the Airmen of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are looking forward to coming together with the local community to socially reconnect and enjoy an evening of great music and entertainment.”
A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Fraze FanFare in Town & Country Shopping Center, Fraze Pavilion ticket office, online at fraze.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Sales are limited to four tickets per order. For additional concert information, visit fraze.com.