Chris Janson to headline Military Appreciation Night at Fraze Pavilion

With help from these sponsors, up to 3,000 tickets will be donated to Airmen and their families as well as other Wright-Patt military personnel through the base. Tickets also will also be donated to personnel at the Springfield Air National Guard Base and local veterans.

“We are so grateful for the unwavering support our local community shows our Airmen time and again,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “After a challenging year with COVID19, both myself and the Airmen of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are looking forward to coming together with the local community to socially reconnect and enjoy an evening of great music and entertainment.”

A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Fraze FanFare in Town & Country Shopping Center, Fraze Pavilion ticket office, online at fraze.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Sales are limited to four tickets per order. For additional concert information, visit fraze.com.