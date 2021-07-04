Cincinnati Opera presents 2021 Summer Festival

“Audience members can be assured that our Summer at Summit will have all of the hallmarks they’ve come to love about Cincinnati Opera – glorious singing, inspiring storytelling, and the chance to be swept away by the magic of live performance,” said Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera, in a release.

In addition, the previously announced world premieres of William Menefield and Sheila Williams’ “Fierce” and Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith’s “Castor and Patience,” originally planned for summer 2020 and rescheduled for summer 2021, have been postponed once more. “Fierce” is currently slated to receive its world premiere in fall 2021, and “Castor and Patience” will receive its world premiere in summer 2022.

“Given the intimate scale of both ‘Fierce’ and ‘Castor and Patience,’ their optimum performance environment is an indoor theater,” Mirageas said. “The stories that both operas tell are compelling and important for our time. We look forward to giving these new works the premieres they so richly deserve in the very near future.”

Tickets for Cincinnati Opera’s 2021 Summer Festival start at $15. For tickets or additional information, visit cincinnatiopera.org. For more information about Summit Park, visit summitparkblueash.com.

Contact this contributing writer at rflorence2@gmail.com.

Cincinnati Opera’s 2021 Summer Festival: Summer at Summit

Opera in the Park

Sunday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.

A free, family-friendly outdoor concert showcasing favorite selections from opera and musical theater performed by stars from the 2021 Summer Festival, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Carmen

Music by Georges Bizet

Libretto by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy

Sung in French with projected translation

Saturday, July 17, Thursday, July 22, Monday, July 26 and Friday, July 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Acclaimed mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges makes her Cincinnati Opera debut as Carmen, the quintessential femme fatale who attracts the attention of the obsessive Don José (tenor Stephen Costello). The score includes the sultry “Habanera” and rousing “Toreador Song.”

Tosca

Music by Giacomo Puccini

Libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica

Sung in Italian with projected translation

Friday, July 23, Tuesday, July 27 and Saturday, July 31 at 8:30 p.m.

In Rome, during a time of political upheaval, opera diva Floria Tosca (Ana María Martinez) madly adores painter Mario Cavaradossi (tenor Russell Thomas). When Mario becomes caught up in a crime and condemned to death, dastardly police chief Scarpia (baritone Quinn Kelsey) insists only one thing can save him: Tosca herself. Martinez, a Grammy Award-winning soprano, makes her Cincinnati Opera debut as Tosca.

The Barber of Seville

Music by Gioachino Rossini

Libretto by Cesare Sterbini

Sung in Italian with projected translation

Saturday, July 24 and Thursday, July 29 at 8:30 p.m.

In this whimsical, witty comedy, Figaro, the titular barber, is asked by the lovelorn Count Almaviva (Aaron Blake) to win the heart of the clever Rosina (mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb). Baritone Chris Kenney, a recent alum of the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s prestigious Ryan Opera Center Ensemble, makes his company debut as Figaro.