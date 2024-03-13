BreakingNews
City condemns Kettering restaurant, says business unfit for occupancy

Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

A Kettering restaurant has been condemned by the city, according to information posted at the business.

Young Chow at 20 W. Stroop Road is closed after Kettering’s chief code official found “unsafe equipment” and conditions “unfit for human occupancy,” a document on the property Tuesday states.

“The structure shall be condemned … It shall be unlawful for any person to enter, use or occupy the structure except as indicated above,” according to the notice by Joanne Mejias, chief building official for the city.

The notice dated Feb. 16 allows entry only to retrieve contents and to “correct unsafe or unsanitary conditions.”

A message left at the restaurant Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned. The Dayton Daily News has requested documents from the city regarding the closing.

Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County has not received any food-related complaints about that Kettering business in several years, Public Information Manager Dan Suffoletto said.

A notice of violation at the restaurant states “any person who fails, neglects, or refuses to correct noted violations within the compliance deadline” faces a “$100 re-inspection fee and/or court action.”

The business can appeal the findings, according to the notice of violation, which is dated Feb. 5.

The appeal must be filed 10 days of the notice, the document states.

