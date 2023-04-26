City: Oddbody’s music venue had gunfire, police calls before court eviction

The “specific use(s) and activities of your property … constitute a public nuisance,” according to the letter from the city sent to Impala.

An April 6 letter from Riverside to Impala gives the shopping center owner 15 days to comply with the city’s request for corrective measures.

The registration for Impala filed in Ohio lists Mike Zhang of California as its contact. Zhang has declined to comment on the issue, citing “an ongoing process.”

Oddbody’s Music Room and its owner, Blue Nile Entertainment LLC, are both named as defendants in the county municipal court case.

The state’s registration lists Zufane Damene of Cincinnati as the agent for Blue Nile. This news organization’s attempts to reach Damene have been unsuccessful.

A man answering the phone number listed on Oddbody’s Facebook page declined to comment Wednesday.

The site occupied by Oddbody’s has been a favorite night spot in Riverside for decades. It previously housed McGuffy’s House of Rock, which closed in 2014, Dayton Daily News records show.

That business opened in 1981 as McGuffy’s House of Draft. Prior to McGuffy’s, the tenant was Jimbo’s, a restaurant/bar.