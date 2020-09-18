City of Dayton to distribute free masks to families in need

The city of Dayton will distribute free masks beginning Monday to families in need.
Up to 25 masks per household will be available, while supplies last, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays at Dayton recreation centers, according to a release from the city.
Residents must wear a mask and will have a temperature check when entering the facility. Also, residents must present a driver’s license or state identification card.
The recreation center locations are:
- Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St.
- Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive
- Lohrey Recreation Center, 2306 Glenarm Ave.
People in Dayton are required to wear masks or face coverings while in indoor public spaces or outdoor areas where they cannot socially distance to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Also, an Ohio Department of Health order mandates face coverings in public in all counties that are designated as a Red Alert Level 3 Public Health Emergency or a Purple Alert Level 4 Public Health Emergency. These are the highest alert levels that indicate which counties have the highest risk from significant community spread of the novel coronavirus. Montgomery County remains at a Level 3.