Coffee Expressions to celebrate 20 years in Springfield with 3-day Birthday Bash

Owner Ken Steele opened Coffee Expressions on Aug. 9, 2004 after noticing a shortage of quality coffeehouses in the city. While he was researching the coffee industry, he discovered “Crimson Cup,” a Columbus-based roaster they’ve been using ever since.

The coffee shop’s menu includes a variety of flavor options like vanilla, peanut butter, caramel pecan, lavender, banana, cinnamon or maple, that can be added to any hot, iced, or frozen latte, and natural caffeine Lotus. For non-coffee drinkers, the cafe offers tea and smoothies.

In 2023, Coffee Expressions expanded and opened its own bakery in the suite next door. Baked goods are made in the bakery and then displayed and sold in the cafe daily. Customers can expect anything from cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting to turnovers, lemon poppy seed muffin bread, cookies and much more. The coffee shop also has breakfast sandwiches.

Here are more details on the Birthday Bash:

Friday, Aug. 9 : Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks on-site include C Marie’s Sweet Seductions, New Orleans Grill and Briella’s Hot Dog. Limited edition shirts will be available.

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with music from DC King and Avalon Park kicking off at 4:30 p.m. Food trucks on-site include C Marie’s Sweet Seductions, Blended By J, New Orleans Grill and Mr. Barons Super Sandwich. There will be a bouncy house, giant slide, face painting, giant Jenga and giant Connect 4 for kids. Adult activities include a corn hole tournament and flower bouquets from Vaughn Family Farm. There will also be a fundraiser for the Senior Citizens Task Force starting at noon. Sunday, Aug. 11: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks on-site include Blended by J, Tommy’s Double Barrel BBQ, C Marie’s Sweet Seductions and New Orleans Grill. There will once again be a bouncy house, giant slide, face painting, giant Jenga and giant Connect 4 for kids and a corn hole tournament for adults.

For more information, visit coffeeexpressionsspringfield.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.