Evening snow could bring rapid drop in visibility

A chance of snow continues through the day Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s. Another half inch or less of new accumulation is expected, the NWS said.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Saturday night with a chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Again, snow accumulation of less than half an inch is predicted. Highs will be in the 30s.

The forecast for Monday, Martin Luther King Day, calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 32.