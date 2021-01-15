X

Evening snow could bring rapid drop in visibility

A cold front is expected to bring rain and snow showers into the weekend. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF FILE
Credit: Nick Graham

Weather
By Jen Balduf

Today will include a wintry mix of rain and snowflakes, but weather experts issued a word of caution about the evening commute.

Scattered to numerous rain and snow showers will develop late this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. That will turn mainly into snow showers into the evening.

“Some snow showers may be heavy, thereby leading to a rapid drop in visibility and slippery roads,” the NWS posted on its social media accounts.

When the suns goes down, road temperatures could cool enough that pavement could quickly become slippery, the NWS said.

New accumulation of less than half an inch is possible this evening.

A chance of snow continues through the day Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s. Another half inch or less of new accumulation is expected, the NWS said.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Saturday night with a chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Again, snow accumulation of less than half an inch is predicted. Highs will be in the 30s.

The forecast for Monday, Martin Luther King Day, calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 32.

