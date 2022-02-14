Commemorative license plate would honor life and work of Paul Laurence Dunbar

Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr., D-Dayton, introduced House Bill 557 on Friday as a way to recognize the achievement of Dunbar, a Dayton-born poet, who was one of the first internationally recognized Black poets. Bill 557 is joint-sponsored by Rep. Kent Smith, D-Euclid.

“The life and legacy of Paul Laurence Dunbar has inspired many to become a novelist and to express themselves through writing,” Blackshear said, noting that funds made from the purchase of the plate would go toward projects within the community.