Convention Center opens and more front-page stories to remember from this week

James M. Cox, a Democrat and Ohio’s fifth war governor, entered his third term of office. After repeating his oath, the governor raised the old Bible to his lips and kissed it.

Gov. Cox, who also owned the Dayton Daily News, then delivered his bi-annual message to the general assembly. He talked about what to do for soldiers returning from World War I and rehabilitation among the paramount issues confronting the legislators.

Jan. 10, 1928: Former prominent Daytonian dies at Miami Beach; gained fame as manufacturer

Thomas P. Gaddis, formerly a prominent manufacturer in Dayton, died Jan. 7 at Miami Beach, Fla. He was 75.

Gaddis was vice president and general manager of the Malleable Iron Works. After his retirement, Gaddis went into real estate and built several apartment houses.

Jan. 12, 1941: Find suspected bomb in Dayton post office

FBI agents were called in by Dayton police to investigate the possibility of sabotage after a bottle suspected of containing nitroglycerine was found about 6 p.m. in the Dayton post office on West Third Street.

The bottle, globe-shaped and of about quart size, was found wrapped in a newspaper in the west telephone booth at the post office.

“The bottle appeared to contain some coffee grounds and tin or lead foil which had been saturated in a liquid,” a witness said. “In the mouth of the bottle we found a brass cap.

“On the top of the bottle was a clipping of a newspaper comic strip character showing a man holding a bottle labeled ‘nitroglycerin’ and he was pouring the contents into another bottle.”

The bottle was taken to a field on the Germantown pike, where it was stored underground in an iron box.

Jan. 12, 1958: Presses roll as strike ends

The Dayton Daily News published its regular Sunday editions, ending a 23-day stoppage caused by a strike of the local mailers union.

Mailers handled newspapers coming from the press. They bundled the papers for delivery to trucks, which carried out distribution to various points.

The Mailers demanded pay increases of $12 to $14 a week, three weeks vacation after five years employment and no interchange of work between day and night shifts.

Jan. 13, 1973: City’s new center gets rave review of 2,000

There was a two-day traffic jam in downtown Dayton for the grand opening of Dayton’s $6 million Convention and Exhibition center.

About 2,000 invited guests got a preview of the center at a cocktail party and reception. The center occupies block two of Dave Hall plaza, a four-block urban renewal project named in honor of the former mayor.

Visitors expressed enthusiasm about the center and predicted it would spur a revival of Dayton’s dormant downtown.

“I’m very enthusiastic. I think it’s very well done. It’s going to be a greater asset to this town than many people realize,” said City Commissioner Thomas B. Andrews.

Jan. 9, 1991: Wright-Pat, Valley win big

The Defense Department’s plans for a merger of the Air Force Logistics and Systems commands became known, which would make Dayton the unquestioned hub of Air Force technology.

Wright-Pat was already headquarters for the Logistics Command, which manages the maintenance of all Air Force aircraft and missiles.

The merger gaveWright-Patt management responsibility for other research, development and acquisitions areas, such as space systems and electronics.