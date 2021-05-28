Cooler temperatures, showers ahead for Memorial Day weekend events

Saturday morning will likely begin with temperatures near the low 60s, with scattered rain and an occasional thunderstorm across the region. Temperatures will fall during the day into the upper 50s, making the day damp, cool and very un-May like.

Overnight lows will fall to the mid-40s, with showers continuing to blanket the region. Clouds will linger Sunday morning, but will begin to move out as sunshine reappears in the afternoon to help dry out the area. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-60s.