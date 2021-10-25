Cooler, wetter week predicted this week

Cooler weather is expected today after Monday’s rain cleared out of the area.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington said today’s high will be only about 55 degrees, about seven degrees cooler than Monday.
Today also should bring early clouds followed by gradual clearing through the day, the NWS said.
On Wednesday, the forecast is for mostly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees.
Showers will return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, expect showers after 2 p.m. and a high of 59 degrees. Showers will continue Thursday evening and overnight.
More showers are predicted for Friday, when the high will be about 57 degrees. Showers should end by 8 p.m. Friday, Friday is the first night of high school football playoffs in Ohio.
Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday should be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, while Sunday should be mostly sunny, according to the long-range forecast.
Many communities will have their Beggars Nights either Thursday, Saturday or Sunday. In Clark County, Beggars Night is Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.